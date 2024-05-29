United Arab Emirates - Sharjah: Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, a prominent healthcare facility under Emirates Health Services, has reached a remarkable medical achievement. The hospital's medical team successfully conducted a precise catheterization procedure using an innovative technology not yet globally registered on a 65-year-old patient experiencing severe aortic bleeding.

Upon arrival at Al Qassimi Hospital, the patient presented to the emergency department with severe chest pain and a pronounced elevation in blood pressure. Subsequent emergency assessments revealed a tear and bleeding in the aorta. The medical team encountered significant challenges given the patient's unstable condition and the discovery of a congenital anomaly in the aorta and its branches, adding complexity to the surgical intervention.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, emphasized the intricate and precise nature of the open-heart surgery and aorta repair, necessitated by the patient's instability and the presence of a trapped blood clot that could trigger sudden bleeding. These factors introduced substantial challenges in managing the situation through open-heart surgey.

Dr. Zaki Almuzakki, Head of Vascular Surgery, highlighted the successful stabilization of the patient's condition by the medical team before the surgical intervention under his guidance. The surgery, led by Dr. Adel Al Aswad, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon at the hospital, was overseen by the hospital's Technical Director, Dr. Sumaya Abdullatif Al Zarooni, and Dr. Zaki Almuzakki. The catheterization procedure, utilizing an innovative and globally unregistered technology, proved pivotal in saving the patient's life despite the significant 90% procedural risk.

The patient has completely recovered, stabilized, and been discharged from the intensive care unit, returning to their daily life. This success signals a breakthrough in treating cardiac conditions with innovative and safe methods, advancing healthcare concepts and tools.

This significant accomplishment is a testament to the ongoing efforts of the Emirates Healthcare Services to stay abreast of future trends in healthcare and equip its facilities with the latest medical technologies. It underscores their dedication to developing advanced therapeutic solutions to safeguard patient safety and welfare. As part of its objectives and strategies, EHS prioritizes the advancement of the medical sector in the country and the promotion of innovative healthcare delivery that aligns with the UAE’s vision to excel in healthcare services.