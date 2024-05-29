Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to announce the signing of Radisson Collection Residence, Riyadh set to open by the end of 2024. This luxury property becomes the third Radisson Collection brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, joining an elite lineup of bespoke and exceptional properties including Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel and Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort.



The Radisson Collection brand is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties in unique locations. While each hotel's character feels authentic to its location, all offer the ultimate template for contemporary living united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness, and sustainability.



The Radisson Collection Residence, Riyadh, the first Salmani architectural tower in the kingdom, will feature 170 high-end serviced keys, including eight penthouses and four villas designed for short- and long-term stays. Each apartment promises a Radisson Collection signature blend of contemporary design and comfortable luxury. Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic cityscape views.



Strategically located on King Fahad Road within Al Mutamarat District, Radisson Collection Residence, Riyadh offers unparalleled convenience and investment potential. With easy access to Riyadh’s vibrant business sectors and leisure destinations, the residence is near key government offices, including the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Ministry of Interior. Additionally, it's just a 40-minute drive from King Khalid International Airport, making it a prime location for business and leisure travelers.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with a renowned brand like Radisson Hotel Group for the operation of Zamil Tower Riyadh," said Bander AlZamil, President of Zamil Group Real Estate. "This partnership comes at an opportune moment, aligning with the city's ambition to become a global business and leisure destination, Riyadh is experiencing a surge in demand for accommodations. By aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030, we aim to contribute to the growth and development of the hospitality sector in the Kingdom."



“The signing of Radisson Collection Residence, Riyadh marks a significant expansion of our footprint in Saudi Arabia, underscoring our commitment to the Kingdom and to its vibrant capital city,” said Elie Milky, Vice President of Development, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece and Pakistan at Radisson Hotel Group. “Adding another Radisson Collection property in Riyadh not only strengthens our portfolio in the Kingdom but also elevates the hospitality standards with our luxury brand as we continue to diversify our value proposition to owners in the region, and we thank Zamil Group Real Estate for their trust.”



Radisson Hotel Group operates 28 hotels across Saudi Arabia, with an additional 18 hotels under development. Radisson Collection Residence, Riyadh will be the 10th Radisson Hotel Group hotel in Riyadh and is aligned with Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision.

