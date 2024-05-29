Qatar: GlobeMed Qatar hosted a dynamic seminar unveiling its upcoming state-of-the-art health insurance management system, GENIX, to insurance companies’ executives and experts operating in Qatar. The event, held at the Sheraton Hotel in Qatar, showcased the innovative features and functionalities of GENIX, offering attendees an exclusive insight into its cutting-edge capabilities and the expected operational and financial impact, optimizing the operational flows.

Salem Haidar, Regional Vice President, welcomed attendees and announced “We are proud to introduce our innovative health insurance management system, GENIX, to this esteemed attendance from the health insurance industry in Qatar.” He added “Payers are facing emerging trends and challenges, particularly with the forthcoming needs of the mandatory health insurance scheme in the country, we believe that the solutions of GlobeMed and GENIX will accommodate Qatar’s special requirements and will help payers address these challenges and convert them into opportunities, driving business growth.”

Ziad Kharma, Chief Analytics and Development Support Officer, took the audience through the demonstration of the system’s capabilities to streamline processes, enhance efficiency which has begun to unfold and will continue in the coming months. Attendees gained valuable insights into the system’s transformative power in managing health insurance benefits in Qatar and beyond.

Peggy Khorassanjian, Director of Communications at GlobeMed, showcased attendees the GlobeMed FIT mobile app latest tools and features, designed to provide the insured members exclusive services.

With a commitment to provide its clients with pioneering and market leading solutions, GlobeMed, once again, succeeds in delivering services based on the latest technologies and digital transformations to meet the challenges of the demanding evolution of the health insurance market.

