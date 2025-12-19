Abu Dhabi, UAE : PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has launched a new energy efficiency and monitoring project in collaboration with smart building analytics company EPX. The initiative will reduce operational emissions by more than 36,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent over seven years – equal to taking around 6,500 cars off the road for a year – and cut annual energy use by over 13 million kilowatt hours (kWh) across the Group’s UAE healthcare network, enough to power a 50-bed hospital for more than a year.

intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Using EPX’s AI-driven EDGE platform, PureHealth will collect and analyse billions of data points each year from sensors installed across 10 major facilities under SEHA, SEHA Clinics and The Medical Office (TMO). The system continuously tracks how energy is used – much like how wearable devices track human activity – and applies machine learning to identify where building systems such as chillers and other equipment can be optimised to save energy and reduce emissions.

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said: “This partnership brings smart innovation to the heart of our operations, setting a new benchmark for sustainable healthcare. As we work towards net zero by 2040, we’re focused on turning ambition into measurable impact. By combining AI, IoT and real-time analytics, we’re making our hospitals and clinics more efficient, resilient and environmentally responsible – proving that sustainability and operational excellence go hand in hand.”

The initiative supports PureHealth’s Smart Facilities and Operations approach under its sustainability strategy. It follows the Group’s earlier move to transition its vehicle fleet to hybrid models and is one of three key projects focused on improving energy efficiency across operations, alongside upcoming solar and retrofit programmes. Facilitated by Rafed, PureHealth’s procurement arm, the project will be implemented across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates through a multi-year contract.

The project advances PureHealth’s Net Zero by 2040 ambition and reinforces the group’s commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable healthcare system aligned with the UAE’s national priorities for energy efficiency, digital transformation and climate action.

John Balassis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at EPX, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare group, through this tender led by Rafed, to deliver a targeted energy optimisation programme across 10 healthcare facilities for SEHA, SEHA Clinics, and TMO. This collaboration is very exciting and reflects our two organisations' shared commitment to data-led energy efficiency to reduce the environmental impact of the built environment in the region. We are also pleased to be supporting PureHealth in its foundational steps towards its Net Zero 2040 journey and the UAE’s broader sustainability vision.

“PureHealth’s commitment to pursuing sustainable healthcare is to be congratulated, as we are confident this partnership can deliver measurable impact as we strive to set a new benchmark for optimisation excellence in the region.”

The project builds on a year of strong sustainability progress for PureHealth. In 2024, the group recorded a 37% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity against its 2022 baseline, representing a 9% year-on-year decrease. PureHealth also achieved a provisional MSCI AAA rating, a Sustainalytics “Low Risk” climate score, and recognition among Refinitiv / LSEG’s Top 50 Global ESG-rated healthcare companies.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About EPX:

EPX (ASX: EPX) is a global leader in improving building performance through data intelligence, and energy management of core building systems. EPX’s proprietary EDGE platform captures, aggregates, and analyses data to help asset owners and building managers optimise and control building systems delivering improved performance, reduced energy and water consumption, accelerated ESG outcomes, and enhanced operational efficiency. EPX operates in 26+ countries, serving global clients in healthcare, hospitality, commercial real estate, and education sectors.