Diriya: Diriyah Company has announced a major strategic partnership with Marriott International targeting the upskilling of local talent. This collaboration will deliver a specialized training program to prepare young Saudi candidates for employment at the soon-to-be-opened Bab Samhan hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Diriyah.

This unique initiative is meticulously crafted to equip participants with a comprehensive set of skills specifically tailored for roles at the Bab Samhan Hotel. The program offers a robust curriculum, blending top-notch hospitality education with hands-on vocational training and providing insights into the rich history and heritage of Diriyah. Conducted in English, this program is exclusively for Saudi youth above 18 years of age, particularly residents of Diriyah.

Registration for this 12-week course, a gateway to a promising career in the thriving hospitality sector, is now open from today, 29 May 2024. The training is set to commence in June 2024 to ensure interested individuals are well-prepared for the plethora of job opportunities expected to emerge from the Diriyah project.

The Bab Samhan Hotel, unveiled during Diriyah’s Bashayer 2023 event, promises to be a masterpiece of contemporary and authentic Najdi designs. The hotel will boast 106 exquisitely designed rooms and 28 luxurious suites, setting a new standard for hospitality in Diriyah.

Moreover, the hotel's strategic location in Diriyah presents an exciting opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Wadi Hanifah, Bujairi Terrace, and Diriyah Art Futures, the first center in the region dedicated to new media arts and establishes a dynamic hub for creative exchange and production at the heart of Diriyah. Its close proximity to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif will allow visitors to fully experience the rich and vibrant culture of Diriyah, adding a unique touch to their stay.

For Registration: https://bit.ly/babsamhantraining-en

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hynifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City Of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

