Dubai – Shaza Hotels, the award-winning luxury hospitality group inspired by the traditions of the Silk Route, has successfully concluded its GCC Roadshow following a series of high-level engagements across key regional markets. The initiative brought together leading travel trade partners, key bookers, destination stakeholders, and industry decision-makers, reinforcing Shaza’s commitment to advancing strategic alliances and strengthening its footprint across the Gulf.

The region wide activation offered an exclusive platform for partners and stakeholders to engage in substantive discussions, explore new business opportunities, and reaffirm their shared commitment to long-term collaboration.

Hosted in Doha, Muscat, and Bahrain, the roadshow showcased the group’s distinguished portfolio and provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of Shaza’s latest developments, enhanced guest experiences, and forward-looking strategic direction. Each event underscored Shaza’s hallmark combination of cultural authenticity, contemporary refinement, and gracious hospitality—qualities that continue to define the brand’s positioning across the region.

Commenting on the success of the roadshow, Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth for Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said,”Our GCC Roadshow proved to be an invaluable platform to reconnect with our long-standing business partners to reinforce our commitment to each other. The enthusiastic response across the region underscores the strength of our relationships and the growing interest in our brands. As we continue to expand, these engagements help us align with market needs, share our vision, and explore opportunities for future collaboration. The GCC remains a cornerstone of our strategy, and we are committed to fostering growth through meaningful partnerships and exceptional hospitality.”

Shaza Hotels continues to build its presence across the region with thoughtfully designed properties that combine authentic cultural storytelling with elevated modern comforts.

Earlier this month, under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia (MoT) and TOURISE 2025, Shaza Hotels signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for four new projects Mysk Residences Riyadh, Shaza Equine Retreat Riyadh, Mysk Makkah Haramain 1 Hotel and Mysk Makkah Haramain 2 Hotel during the inaugural TOURISE 2025 summit, held from 11 to 13 November 2025 in Riyadh. The signings represent a significant step in Shaza Hotels’ expansion across the Kingdom and underscore the brand’s alignment with Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision 2030 to advance tourism and destination development. Shaza also announced an ambitious pipeline of USD 950 million worth projects across the globe in key destinations like Maldives, Turkey, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iraq, USA, Kenya and Libya at TOURISE 2025.

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Its award-winning loyalty programme — GHA DISCOVERY — provides 30 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.