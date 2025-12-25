The facility brings world-leading ophthalmic expertise, advanced diagnostics and complex surgical care to patients in Abu Dhabi

Senior Leadership from The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute emphasise the centre’s contribution to strengthening specialised services and building long-term clinical capacity

ABU DHABI, UAE : Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, the first international location of the U.S top-ranked eye hospital, has officially commenced operations. Following the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's (DoH) announcement last month on the establishment of the centre. The facility is now fully operational, marking a significant milestone in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for healthcare and expanding access to world-class ophthalmic care in the region.

To mark the commencement of operations, H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi was joined by DoH’s executive directors, as well as CEOs of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute from the United States and Abu Dhabi to tour the facility. The visit showcased the centre’s specialised diagnostic suites, surgical capabilities, and patient-centred workflows, reflecting cross-site coordination and the institute’s commitment to delivering world-class ophthalmic care in the UAE.

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, reaffirmed the Emirate’s commitment to expanding access to specialised services: “Bascom Palmer commencing its operations in Abu Dhabi demonstrates our continued efforts to provide best-in-class healthcare services to our community and beyond, This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, promotes knowledge transfer and supports Abu Dhabi’s vision for an integrated, innovative healthcare ecosystem that meets the needs of our community today and in the future. With this achievement, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading healthcare destination”

The new state-of-the-art facility, established as a standalone centre in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, strengthens Abu Dhabi’s specialised care infrastructure by expanding access to advanced ophthalmology services. The 70,000-square-foot facility features specialised diagnostic suites, refractive and laser services and advanced surgical capabilities, enabling comprehensive care for both routine and highly specialised ophthalmic needs.

H.E. Dr. Abdul Rahim Jaffar, Board Member of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute – Abu Dhabi, said: “We owe deep gratitude to our UAE’s wise leadership whose vision and unwavering commitment to building a world‑class healthcare infrastructure has made milestones like this possible. The establishment of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Abu Dhabi reflects not only global collaboration but also the foresight of our leadership in ensuring that the people of the UAE and the wider region have access to the very best in specialized care, education, and research.”

Dr. Dipen J Parekh, CEO of the University of Miami Health System, acknowledged the coordinated efforts that enabled operational readiness ahead of schedule: “With operations now underway, this location started facilitating care pathway transitions from our Miami network, enhancing service availability and continuity for patients in the region while integrating data for joint quality improvements. We are grateful to August Medical for their collaboration in bringing this idea to completion.”

Dr. Zain Kenderian, MD, MBA, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi noted the centre’s focus on operational efficiency and patient-centred workflows: “Our digital platforms, clinical protocols and scheduling systems have been customised for Abu Dhabi’s diverse population. From day one, we focused on efficient patient throughput. We are bringing the latest techniques and technology directly from Miami to ensure that patients in the UAE receive the same world-class standards of care that have made Bascom Palmer the #1 eye institute in the United States”

He added that the facility’s designs reflect a purpose-built approach to advance patient care, education and research across the region.

Dr. David T Tse, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of the Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi, noted that cross-site alignment has enabled real-time collaboration to continue the drive for clinical excellence: “Our Miami-based protocols have been adapted to the Abu Dhabi environment, ensuring treatment approaches reflect regional patient demographics.”

Dr. Nicola Ghazi, MD, Medical Director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, outlined the centre’s initial clinical priorities: “Our focus is on retinal, corneal, oncologic and paediatric ophthalmology services. This approach addresses immediate needs while building long-term capacity areas while expanding access to specialised expertise.”

The launch of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi advances the Emirate’s efforts to expand access to high-quality specialised services, ensuring patients can benefit from advanced ophthalmic care without the need for long-distance travel. The centre enhances the depth of specialised expertise available in Abu Dhabi and strengthens the Emirate’s position as a regional leader in clinical excellence.

Seamless visa support, concierge services, and bundled packages that include post-procedure recovery options are available for GCC and international patients who seek alternatives to long-haul travel for advanced eye care.

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, the first international location of the prestigious Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, a part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, brings America's premier eye care to the UAE. Named the nation's best eye hospital for more than two decades by U.S. News & World Report, Bascom Palmer has earned its global reputation through unparalleled patient care, groundbreaking research, and exceptional ophthalmic education. In partnership with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and August Medical, our state-of-the-art facility, which opened in November 2025, offers advanced treatments for every ophthalmic condition and a world-class training program tailored to the region's needs. Building on the legacy of treating over 300,000 patients and performing more than 21,000 surgeries annually across Florida, Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi is poised to elevate eye health in the Middle East.

