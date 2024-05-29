Washington, D.C.:— Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane, the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, announced today that the Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s indoor snow resorts Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, and Snow Oman have earned certification through the Global Humane Conservation™ program and are recognized for their high standards of care and treatment of animals.

“We are thrilled that all three of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s locations with penguins have met the standards for the Global Humane Conservation certification,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane. “This certification provides Global Humane with the opportunity to recognize the extensive reach of the animal welfare movement at zoological facilities around the world.”

The Global Snow facilities house Chinstrap, Gentoo, and King penguins and offer encounters for visitors to learn about the animals and Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s efforts to protect these species. This certification marks the first Global Humane certification in Egypt and in Oman. Global Humane currently certifies 76 zoological facilities in 16 countries around the world.

Mohammad El Etri, Managing Director, Global Snow, Oman & UAE, “We are proud that Global Humane has recognized our efforts to provide world-class animal care. Our dedicated teams at Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, and Snow Oman works tirelessly to maintain high standards of animal welfare for our penguins and continually strive to be a leader in excellence in animal care, welfare, education, and conservation.”

Rigorous Certification Standards:

To be recognized as Global Humane Certified, Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt and Snow Oman passed a rigorous independent assessment that reviewed the wellbeing of animals in their care and demonstrated overall excellence in their animal care and welfare practices. The unique process is guided by the latest science and best practices and is informed by respected veterinarians and experts in the fields of animal welfare, animal science, zoology, and ethics who have decades of experience in protecting animals.

The independent validation process—which goes above and beyond to help protect animals—provides visitors with confidence that the institution is meeting a high benchmark of care. The process includes submission of a pre-audit application, followed by an onsite audit that assesses animal welfare. Factors considered during the audit include, but are not limited to, housing, nutrition, water, lighting, shade, sound, activity levels, and the training of staff who are interacting with the animals. The benchmarks are species specific.

The Global Humane Conservation™ program is the first certification effort solely dedicated to helping verify the welfare and humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based, and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare that are reviewed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, and animal ethics. The audit helps to verify excellent practices at deserving zoos and aquariums and offers increased assurance to visitors that the institution they are visiting is worthy of their support.

Photos of Global Snow’s penguins can be found here.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

About Global Humane:

Global Humane is the international brand of American Humane, which is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.