Kuwait City, Kuwait - Ubuy, the leading cross-border e-commerce platform trusted by millions of shoppers worldwide, has been named the Best D2C Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform of the Year for the second year running. The director of Ubuy Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Mr. Dinesh Kumar accepted the award on behalf of Ubuy at the award ceremony held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Bangalore, on 30th April 2024. The prestigious accolade recognizes Ubuy's commitment to providing an authentic, reliable and trusted online shopping experience that bridges the gap between global merchants and consumers across 180+ countries.

Adding to its recognition, Ubuy was also selected as one of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 companies in the Middle East and Cyprus region. This program celebrates the fastest-growing technology firms headquartered in the area, lauding their resilience, innovation and entrepreneurial excellence.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Best D2C Cross-Border Platform award for the second consecutive year, validating our unwavering focus on building deep consumer trust and authenticity," said Mr Dhari Alabdulhadi, CTO and Founder of Ubuy "To be named alongside the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is a testament to Ubuy's rapid growth driven by our unique technology platform and services."

The D2C award highlights Ubuy's unique managed marketplace model that enables millions of shoppers in over 180 countries to securely access and purchase from leading U.S. and global brands. With intelligent logistics, comprehensive support and stringent product vetting, Ubuy ensures the authentic provenance of all 150 million products on its platform.

"As we celebrate this double recognition, upholding the highest standards of trust and authenticity will remain Ubuy's guiding principles," Mr Alabdulhadi added. "We will continue driving technological innovations that provide a seamless cross-border shopping experience for consumers worldwide."

Ubuy's fast-paced growth and global expansion over the past year also contributed to its inclusion in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking for the Middle East and Cyprus region.

About Ubuy:

Ubuy is the leading cross-border e-commerce platform trusted by millions of consumers worldwide. The company's mission is to provide a seamless, authentic, and trusted shopping experience to its consumers.

