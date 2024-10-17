Doha, Qatar: The e-commerce and Point of Sale (POS) transactions in Qatar saw growth in September, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has revealed.

QCB stated on its social media handle that the volume of e-commerce transactions reached 7.90 million in September 2024 with a value of QR3.65bn showing a year-on-year surge in value of e-commerce transactions by 25 percent and 37 percent in September 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The volume of e-commerce transactions in Qatar reached 5.51 million and 4.40 million in September 2023 and 2022 respectively.

POS transactions were valued at QR8.05bn in September 2024 compared to QR6.58bn in September 2023 and QR5.97bn in September 2022 showing a surge of 22.3 percent and 34.8 percent respectively.

The volume of point of sale transactions stood at 37.26 million in September this year, while it was 28.53 million in September last year and 24 million in September 2022, an increase of 30.6 percent and 55.25 percent respectively.

Meanwhile the number of point of sale devices in Qatar totalled 75,430 in September this year compared with 70,863 in September 2023 and 54,559 in September 2022, Qatar Central Bank data further noted.

PoS solution provides innovative, secure, and highly efficient payment processing services.

Revealing the details of the total count of active cards in Qatar in September this year, the data showed the number of active debit cards totalled 2,342,932. While the credit cards and prepaid cards totalled, 729,379 and 726,031 respectively in September 2024.

In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and in the framework of developing the country’s digital payments infrastructure, QCB also launched Himyan Debit Card. It is the first national prepaid card with a registered trademark in Qatar and is available at banks which can be used at all point of sale, ATMs, and online e-commerce transactions within the country.

