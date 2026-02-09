BEIJING/HAMBURG - Chicago soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured ‍by rising competition ‍from South America, snapping last week's rally following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks ​that China may buy more beans from the United States.

Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans ⁠contract fell 0.4% to $11.10-1/4 a bushel at 1129 GMT. Wheat was down 0.3% at $5.27-3/4 a bushel ⁠and corn ‌fell 0.4% to $4.28-1/4 a bushel, both pressured by ample global supplies. Soybeans rose last week after Trump said China was considering raising U.S. soybean ⁠purchases to 20 million metric tons for the current season. But dealers remain sceptical as higher prices make it uneconomical for China to purchase U.S. beans. Monday's decline comes as traders adjust positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture world ⁠crop and inventory reports due on ​Tuesday.

"The USDA report is due tomorrow and even if major surprises are not expected, traders are likely to ‍be making final positioning ahead of the release," commodity data firm CM Navigator said in a note.

The USDA ​report is expected to be "mostly a fine-tuning exercise," CM Navigator said.

"U.S.-China soybean trade appears to be running out of steam with that growing supply pressure out of South America ever present," said Sean Hickey, an analyst at Bendigo Bank Agribusiness. In Brazil, farmers harvested 16.55% of the area planted with soy for the 2025/26 season, above the 9.84% harvested during this period last year, said consultancy Patria AgroNegocios.

"The wheat market is awaiting news of any production issues for northern hemisphere winter wheat crops," said Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst at ⁠Sydney's Commonwealth Bank.

"The market is watching closely for any ‌crop damage news out of Ukraine due to limited snow cover in some southern regions." Argentina is on track for a record corn harvest, but crops have been ‌deteriorating, hit by ⁠high temperatures and low rainfall.