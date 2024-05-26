Amman, Jordan – Centro Mada Amman Hotel by Rotana proudly announces the launch of its initiative to promote Amman and its surrounding areas as a top destination for travelers. Through this initiative, the hotel sheds light on areas that do not receive much attention, which are also strategically located within a 40-minute drive or less from the capital city of Amman. The selected locations are highlighted in a series of videos on social media.

Through this dynamic initiative, the hotel aims to spark curiosity about the targeted regions and landmarks, and encourages travelers to explore them, which would elevate the tourism experience in the Kingdom.

The first video of the series takes viewers on a journey to areas characterized by their beauty and rich heritage, starting from the middle of Amman, showcasing its lively and popular surroundings, as well as its unique charm and touristic attractions.

Embarking on this visual journey, Centro Mada Amman Hotel can give a glimpse of the diverse cultural tapestry of Amman and its surroundings, inviting the travelers to discover hidden gems and anticipate new adventures. Future videos will take viewers on a trip to the green areas around Amman during the spring, to discover its natural beauty and tranquility, and learn about thrilling outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and riding a boat in a lake.

Commenting on the occasion, Imad Akil, the General Manager of the hotel, emphasized the crucial role that hotels play in promoting the destinations in which they serve. Supporting local tourism bodies and authorities helps not only enhance the tourism sector, but also contributes to sustainable growth and preserving the heritage and natural beauty of the region. Aqeel added: “Together, we can create a positive impact on the local community and enhance the overall visitor experience. In this context, we at Centro Mada Amman Hotel invite travelers to follow our channels on social media and embark on an inspiring virtual journey with us to explore hidden tourist attractions.”