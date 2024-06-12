With Qatar welcoming more than two million visitors in the first four months of 2024, Visit Qatar is inviting GCC visitors to experience a memorable Eid Al Adha and more that will be filled with activities, promotions and family-friendly fun.

Adventures and Luxurious Resorts

The newly opened Meryal Waterpark in Lusail, located on Qetaifan Island, boasts an 85-metre waterslide and a variety of attractions, including 36 waterslides. Just a short drive from the Saudi Arabian/Qatari border, the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort promises a luxurious stay with its pristine beaches and water activities.

Additionally, the new destination at Ras Abrouq offers a unique blend of natural beauty and adventure, making it a must-visit for those looking to explore Qatar’s scenic landscapes.

Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is an award-winning and sustainable located at the edge of the UNESCO protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve.

Family-Friendly Destinations and Culinary Delights

Qatar features several restaurants offering the most delicious cuisines known for its cultural diversity. Visitors can explore Al Maha Island, Place Vendome, Doha Festival City, and the iconic Souq Waqif for a blend of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences, and indulge in culinary delights from globally acclaimed chefs and discover unique local flavours.

Outdoor Attractions and Scenic Spots

Equipped with the best sustainable cooling technologies, visitors from the GCC can wander through iconic attractions with ease. Locations equipped with this technology include Katara’s 21 High Street, Westwalk, Place Vendome, Al Hazm, amongst others.

Hospitality and Accommodations

The country boasts an array of hotel brands – from the W Hotel and Le Meridien to the Waldorf Astoria. Ranging from affordable to luxurious, Qatar is home to over 39,000 hotel keys – from high-end luxury to charming boutique accommodations.

Eid Al Adha 2024

This Eid Al Adha, Qatar will be hosting two spectacular concerts at the Al Mayassa Theater in the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) with singers Asma Lmnawer and Oumima Taleb on June 18, and with Mai Farooq and Reham Abdulhakem on June 19.

GCC families with children can visit Inflata City at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) from June 18 July 13 for fun activities on inflatables. Msheireb Downtown Doha will be hosting ‘Eid and Summer Nights’ from June 16th to August 31st with magical festivities for visitors of all ages.

Following its record-breaking success of welcoming over four million visitors in 2023, the country continued its trend towards 2024, welcoming over two million in the first four months alone.

Approximately 44% of these visitors came from neighbouring GCC countries including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait and Kingdom of Bahrain.

