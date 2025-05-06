Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is broadening horizons for travellers to and from the Americas with its upcoming increase in flights to Toronto and Sao Paulo.

Reaffirming its focus on serving growing demand, the airline will serve Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) with five weekly flights from June 19, 2025, and Sao Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) with 17 weekly flights from June 25, 2025.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We launched our services to Toronto Pearson Airport less than six months ago and have seen a strong response in the market. We are proud to announce the increase in flights to meet the growing demand for our award-winning travel experience.”

“At the same time, we are expanding in South America with additional flights to São Paulo, a key gateway and strategic hub for business and leisure travel. These expansions underscore our commitment to providing seamless global connectivity through Hamad International Airport - voted World’s Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax in 2025.”

Qatar Airways flights to Toronto (YYZ)

The airline inaugurated its flights to Toronto in December 2024 ahead of the festive season, and is planning to offer daily flights to the city this coming winter to provide passengers across Canada enhanced connectivity to Doha and beyond.

Summer schedule

Departing every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – Flight QR767: Departure 08:10, Arrival 15:00

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR768: Departure 21:00, Arrival 16:40

Winter schedule

The flights will depart daily:

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – Flight QR767: Departure 08:25, Arrival 14:40

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR768: Departure 20:10, Arrival 16:55

Qatar Airways flights to Sao Paulo (GRU)

Qatar Airways is also increasing flights to Sao Paulo from 14 to 17 weekly flights. Travellers can soon enjoy the relaxing winter season in the lively metropolis with greater choice and convenience.

Departing every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to São Paulo (GRU) – Flight QR785: Departure 00:10, Arrival 09:00

Sao Paulo (GRU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR786: Departure 10:30, Arrival 06:45

Passengers will continue to benefit from Qatar Airways’ seamless connections to 55 destinations in Latin America through LATAM Airlines, including Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago de Chile.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide.

