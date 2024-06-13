In discussions with Al-Seyassah newspaper, experts emphasized the significance of revitalizing the tourism sector in Kuwait to attract visitors, bolster development, and diversify sources of income. Abdullah Al-Abd Al-Jader, an Administrative Advisor, underscored tourism’s potential to diversify Kuwait’s income sources, advocating for the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Tourism.

He lamented the neglect of tourist sites and urged restructuring of tourism projects, emphasizing the need for experienced personnel to drive advancement of the sector. Ahmed Al-Khasnam, an Economic Expert, attributed Kuwait’s lag in tourism to governmental neglect and highlighted the urgency for revitalization. He called for land allocation to the private sector for expanding tourist parks and developing Kuwaiti islands to align with the national tourism vision for 2035.

Qais Al-Ghanim, President of the Real Estate Appraisers Association, identified obstacles hindering tourism excellence in Kuwait, including unprepared tourist sites and visa restrictions. He advocated for emulating successful tourism models from neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Hamad Al-Hajri, a Real Estate Expert, highlighted the stagnation in the residential and hotel sectors due to insufficient tourist infl ux. Salem Al- Hamoud, a Tourism Expert, lamented Kuwait’s lack of domestic tourism and urged flexibility in visa issuance to rejuvenate the sector. Psychological Consultant Dr. Falah Raheel emphasized the psychological importance of tourist facilities for citizens and residents, advocating for their availability as a means of psychological relief and treatment.

In the hotel sector, an anonymous expert disclosed that Kuwait’s hotels are experiencing significant losses due to limited tourist visits, with occupancy rates ranging from 40% to 60%. He expressed hope for sectoral recovery with the implementation of the unified Gulf tourist visa in December 2024, facilitating movement across Gulf countries. These discussions underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to revitalize tourism in Kuwait, leveraging its potential as a key economic driver and enhancing its status as a global tourism destination.

