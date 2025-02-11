The Moscow City Tourism Committee launched an official visit to the Middle East early this month, thus reinforcing its commitment to fostering long-term partnerships in tourism. The delegation is focused on increasing visitor flows and strengthening ties with key markets, particularly Kuwait.

In the first nine months of 2024, approximately 13,900 travellers from Kuwait visited Moscow - 10 times more compared to the same period in 2019. Notably, 98% of these arrivals were for tourism.

A visa-free agreement between Russia and Kuwait is currently under consideration, while e-visas remain available. As of January 2025, there are 8 direct flights per week between Kuwait and Moscow.

During meetings in Kuwait City, discussions focused on Moscow’s major cultural events and initiatives for 2025, as well as the key preferences of tourists from Kuwait.

Popular travel segments among Kuwaiti visitors include group, family, corporate, medical, and sports tourism, offering tailored experiences. The Moscow City Tourism Committee also highlighted Moscow’s unique travel experiences designed for travellers from Kuwait.

During a meeting with representatives of the tourism industry, Vladimir Zheltov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kuwait, said: "Moscow, being our capital, remains the top route and a gateway for Kuwaitis travelling to Russia and our Committee plays a pivotal role in facilitating the flow of Kuwaiti tourists into the country."

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the experience for Middle Eastern tourists, Moscow is investing in hospitality services and expanding its cultural offerings. Additionally, Moscow continues to improve accessibility for Arabic-speaking guests and expand its halal-friendly dining options, said a top official.

"Moscow has become an increasingly attractive destination for travelers from Kuwait, offering a blend of culture, modernity, and luxury. We understand the preferences of Kuwaiti visitors, who seek high-end accommodations, premium shopping, and immersive cultural experiences," remarked Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

"Moscow is well-prepared to meet these expectations with its world-class hospitality, renowned luxury hotels, and diverse entertainment options. Our official tourism portal, Discover Moscow, provides essential travel information, ensuring a seamless experience," stated Kozlov.

"In 2024, we introduced a Muslim-friendly guide to Moscow, helping travellers from Kuwait fully enjoy their visit while respecting their cultural and religious practices," he explained.

"Looking ahead, Moscow will continue to introduce innovative tourism formats, immersive cultural experiences, and expanded guided tours to attract more visitors from Kuwait and beyond," he noted.

"Strengthening partnerships with Kuwait remains a priority as Moscow positions itself as a top destination for Middle Eastern travellers. Tourists from Kuwait increasingly view Moscow as a luxury destination offering high-end shopping and five-star accommodations and represent a valuable segment of Moscow’s growing tourism industry," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

