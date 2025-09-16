Muscat – Oman has recorded a remarkable surge in visitors from Russia this year, underlining the success of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s drive to tap new markets.

Between January and July, 41,128 Russian tourists visited the sultanate – an 87% increase on the 21,991 who arrived during the same period in 2024. The figure is particularly striking given that the total number of Russian arrivals for the whole of last year stood at 44,618, suggesting that 2025 will set a new record.

A ministry official attributed this growth to targeted promotional strategies in the Russian Federation. In 2024, Oman established a tourism representative office in Moscow to promote the country’s diverse attractions. The office collaborates with airlines, travel agencies and local operators to design packages tailored to Russian travellers.

The ministry has also intensified its participation in major Russian tourism fairs and launched extensive media and awareness campaigns. This year, it has arranged familiarisation trips for leading Russian tour operators and journalists, and concluded nine agreements with partners in the Russian market.

Promotional campaigns in Moscow and other major cities include advertising on public transport, digital platforms and curated media coverage showcasing the richness of the Omani experience.

Cultural cooperation between the two countries is also expanding. During the 11th St Petersburg International United Cultures Forum, held from September 11-13, Oman signed an agreement with the State Hermitage Museum to establish a branch at the Al Baleed Archaeological Park in Salalah. The planned Hermitage branch will act as a platform for cultural and academic exchange, fostering collaboration in exhibitions, archaeological research and educational programmes, while further enhancing Oman’s reputation as a leading destination for both heritage and tourism.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

