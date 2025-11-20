Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, is set to elevate its presence in Russia as it moves its Moscow operations from Domodedovo Airport (DME) to the capital’s premier gateway, Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO), effective 2 March 2026.

By shifting to the modern and centrally connected SVO, Gulf Air will offer passengers a smoother journey, flying directly into Moscow through Russia’s most dynamic and best-connected aviation hub.

Gulf Air will continue operating daily direct flights between Bahrain and Moscow, with flight GF 0012 departing Bahrain International Airport (BAH) at 01:35 am, landing in (SVO) at 08:00 am. The return flight, GF 0013, departs SVO at 12:50 pm and arrives in BAH at 07:15 pm. -TradeArabia News Service

