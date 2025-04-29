DUBAI: Dubai's tourism sector is experiencing significant growth, with visitors from the Russian Federation and Gulf countries demonstrating the highest spending, closely followed by tourists from select European nations.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, announced during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai that the city welcomed approximately 18.73 million international visitors in 2024, a 9% increase year-over-year. This growth continued into the first quarter of this year with a 3% rise compared to the same period last year.

Kazim emphasised that this strong performance reflects ongoing efforts to attract diverse global markets, focusing on enhancing the visitor experience and encouraging repeat visits. He further noted Dubai's active exploration of new market opportunities through dedicated committees. Promotional campaigns are strategically tailored to different seasons and target demographics, such as families during school holidays or travellers during off-peak periods.

He also highlighted the positive impact of regional tourism market developments on Dubai's growth, noting that Dubai's current priority is not only increasing visitor numbers but also enhancing service quality to foster repeat tourism.