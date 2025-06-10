BEIJING: China has officially launched a one-year trial visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, marking a significant expansion of its visa-free access to Gulf countries.

Effective from June 9, 2025, through June 8, 2026, citizens of these four Gulf nations can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. The visa exemption applies to travel for business, tourism, family visits, cultural exchanges, or transit.

The move adds to China's growing list of unilateral visa-free arrangements, which already includes the United Arab Emirates and Qatar under reciprocal agreements signed in 2018. With this new policy, China now offers visa-free entry to all six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the policy during a press conference on May 28, stating, “We welcome more friends from GCC countries to visit China anytime.”

The initiative is part of China’s broader effort to deepen diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with the Gulf region and promote people-to-people exchanges.

