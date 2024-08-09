Bahrain and Kuwait explored the potential of joint tourism packages to enhance the mutual experience of tourists of the two countries and diversify the available services, at a key meeting that also explored an integrated system to foster tourism growth across the region, a report said.

Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism and Chairperson of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, met Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Al Fagaan, Chairman of Kuwait Airways, on the sidelines of her visit to Kuwait, and underscored the importance of unifying marketing and promotional efforts for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as a singular tourist destination, Bahrain News Agency, BNA, said.

She also laid emphasis on the importance of promoting an integrated tourism system to foster growth in the travel and tourism sector across the region, and boosting tourism initiatives, in line with the kingdom’s tourism strategy for 2022-2026.

The minister highlighted that the coordination with Kuwait Airways will encourage intra-GCC tourism and promote the Arabian Gulf region as a cohesive tourist destination, in addition to activating the cooperation agreement in the tourism sector signed between Bahrain and Kuwait.

The meeting also reviewed Bahrain’s key achievements and upcoming tourism projects. They discussed means to enhance collaboration during national holidays, regional and international events hosted by Bahrain and Kuwait to strengthen tourism integration.

On his part, Captain Al Fagaan reiterated Kuwait Airways’ role within the government framework, underscoring its commitment to participating in events, occasions, and projects that enhance the interests of both countries.

“We also discussed with the minister during her visit the depth of relations between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the convergence of views between them in everything that serves the public interest of both sides and achieves the desired goals in building bridges of cooperation and ties between the two countries and contributes to strengthening them for the air transport sector.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).