KUWAIT CITY - The Standing Committee for Celebrating National Holidays and Occasions convened on Sunday to discuss several key initiatives aimed at promoting domestic tourism during the summer season.

The meeting, held at Seif Palace, was chaired by the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. It was attended by Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairperson of the Voluntary Work Center, and other committee members representing various official bodies.

Minister Al-Mutairi presented a series of recommendations to stimulate domestic tourism, including the creation of a dedicated tourism website that would outline approved initiatives and adhere to established standards.

He also proposed facilitating transit visa procedures in the coming period and extending the operating hours of shopping malls throughout the summer. Additionally, the committee discussed plans for a range of recreational activities, including theatrical performances, and the inclusion of events organized by the Tourism Enterprises Company in the "Hayakum" application — a comprehensive platform designed to showcase all national events in coordination with relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed special summer offers presented by Jazeera Airways in collaboration with Kuwait Airways. A visual presentation was also given by the Hayakom digital platform team, highlighting the various tourism, sports, and cultural events listed on the platform. This included activities from the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, as well as initiatives under the Gardenia project.

The Touristic Enterprises Company also provided a comprehensive update on its ongoing projects and progress. In addition, the committee’s evaluation and quality control team presented a report on its work.

Among the proposals discussed was the creation of a comprehensive tourism guide for Kuwait, as well as promotional packages offered by local hotels at competitive prices to further encourage domestic tourism.

