Kuwait's positive moves lead to an increase in tourism

The high costs of foreign travel, including airline tickets and accommodation, have limited citizens’ demand for international tourism

Staff Writer, Arab Times
December 30, 2024
KUWAIT CITY, Dec 28: Tourism in Kuwait is thriving, with official data from the Central Bank of Kuwait revealing that visitors spent approximately KD 505.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 (from January to September). This marks an annual increase of 28.2 percent, amounting to an additional KD 111.3 million compared to the KD 394.4 million spent during the same period in 2023. The data also highlighted the spending trends throughout the year. Foreign tourists (non-resident visitors) spent about KD 170.1 million in the first quarter, KD 172 million in the second quarter, and approximately KD 163.6 million in the third quarter. The figures reveal a significant increase in tourist spending in Kuwait, driven by several key factors. These include government efforts to facilitate the entry of visitors and the development of the country’s tourism infrastructure.

Kuwait has made substantial investments in improving and expanding its tourism facilities, such as hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls. The organization of events and festivals has also played a crucial role in attracting more visitors and boosting their spending. Also, the expansion of shopping and entertainment centers, with the opening of new malls and recreational facilities, has drawn more tourists and further increased their spending. The improvement of tourism services, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, has contributed to this growth, leading to higher satisfaction levels among visitors. In addition, the promotion of Kuwait as a touristic destination has boosted the number of visitors and their spending. The data also highlighted a decline in Kuwaiti citizens’ spending on tourism and travel during the first nine months of 2024, totaling KD 2.97 billion, compared to KD 3.53 billion during the same period in 2023, which reflects a decrease of approximately 15.8 percent.

In detail, spending on tourism and travel outside the country amounted to about KD 1.16 billion in the first quarter of 2024, KD 841.8 million in the second quarter, and KD 974.6 million in the third quarter. The decline in Kuwaiti spending on travel during 2024 can be attributed to several factors. One major factor is the change in seasonal travel patterns, as improved weather and cooler temperatures in Kuwait during the winter months have led many citizens to prefer staying in the country rather than traveling abroad. This trend has reduced the demand for international travel, with local entertainment becoming more attractive. Also, the high costs of foreign travel, including airline tickets and accommodation, have limited citizens’ demand for international tourism. As a result, many have reduced the number of trips they take or sought closer and less expensive destinations. However, there was a noticeable shift in spending during the third quarter of 2024, with a marked increase in travel expenditures, reflecting a 15.7 percent quarterly growth.

