CAIRO-- Under-Secretary of Kuwait Information Ministry Dr. Nasser Mhaisen stressed Wednesday the keenness of the State of Kuwait to support and encourage the small and medium touristic enterprises. This came in a statement to KUNA during his participation in the meetings of the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

Al-Mhaisen said that tourism sector is one of the tributaries of Arab tourism, stressing Kuwait's support for the joint Arab tourism system, and any development projects in this field, as well as increasing the benefit of tourism organizations in Arab countries.

The ministerial meeting discussed a set of proposals and recommendations that were put forward during the Council's Executive Office meeting held Tuesday, during which Kuwait assumed the position of Vice President of the Executive Office. The meeting also discussed the digital transformation, technological change and artificial intelligence, and ways to develop these mechanisms in the tourism system in the Arab countries.

On behalf of the Minister of Information and Culture and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Al-Mhaisen chaired Kuwait's delegation to the meeting, that included also Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi and officials from the office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information.

