KUWAIT CITY, Nov 26: The Embassy of Kazakhstan organized a round-table discussion on Monday to promote the country’s growing tourism potential. In his speech at the event, Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Azmat Berdibay disclosed that the ancient Great Silk Road, which linked the East and West, passed through the heart of modern-day Kazakhstan. He noted that this historic route was not only a vital trade passage, but also a cultural bridge, fostering interactions between the peoples of Asia and the Middle East. Berdibay further stressed the shared values between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, despite their geographical distance.

These values, he said, include a deep tradition of hospitality, respect for cultural diversity, and a mutual commitment to innovation. The ambassador also highlighted the growing interest in Kazakhstan as a tourist destination, particularly from the Gulf countries. He presented figures for 2024, which showed a steady rise in the number of visitors: 14,213 tourists from Oman; 11,042 from the United Arab Emirates; 8,094 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 3,795 from Kuwait; 1,626 from Bahrain; and 1,310 from Qatar. He also cited the direct flights between Kuwait and Almaty, operated by Jazeera Airways, as a key factor in facilitating travel and allowing thousands of Kuwaiti citizens to explore Kazakhstan. He added the National Bureau of Statistics reported that more than 6.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023. He highlighted this significant increase as evidence of the country’s growing appeal on the international tourism stage.

He affirmed that Kazakhstan’s progress in the global tourism sector was further underscored by its improved ranking in the World Economic Forum’s Global Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, where it moved from 80th to 66th place out of 117 countries. He also pointed out that Kazakhstan offers a visa-free regime for citizens of over 80 countries, including Kuwait, which allows Kuwaiti visitors to stay for up to 30 days without a visa. For those planning to visit, the ambassador noted that Kazakhstan has launched a dedicated online portal, ‘Kazakhstan.travel’; which provides up-to-date information on the country’s natural attractions, cultural sites, restaurants, and accommodations. He added that Kazakhstan is home to 13 national parks and 10 reserves, all of which are integral to the world’s natural heritage. Visiting these sites offers travelers a unique opportunity to experience the unspoiled beauty of Kazakhstan’s diverse landscapes, he asserted

