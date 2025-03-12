Almaty: Kazakhstan is strengthening its position as a key destination for Indian tourists and students, the Kazinform news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting the Indian ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Economic cooperation between the two countries has expanded significantly in recent years, covering areas such as energy, pharmaceuticals, defense, and agriculture, Nagendra Prasad, the ambassador, was quoted as saying at a seminar in Astana.

"The tourism sector has grown, with 150,000 Indian citizens visiting Almaty. Today, there are 16 direct flights between New Delhi and Almaty," he said.

Prasad also emphasized that Kazakhstan continues to attract Indian students, particularly in the field of medical education. According to him, around 9,000 Indian students are currently studying in Kazakhstan.

