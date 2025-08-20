Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) launched a promotional workshop on Monday in the western Indian city of Jaipur, bringing together Omani tourism institutions, companies and airlines to strengthen the sultanate’s presence in the Indian market.

The four-day workshop is hosting 25 Omani institutions and 150 Indian travel companies. It aims to highlight Oman’s tourism products and foster partnerships with Indian tour operators, focusing on families and travellers seeking cultural, natural and leisure experiences.

India remains a key market for Oman. In 2024, Indian visitors to the sultanate numbered around 623,623 – a major portion of the 3.9mn international arrivals recorded last year. The ministry said these figures underline India’s importance in its marketing strategy, supported by historical, cultural and commercial ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the workshop, Yousuf al Mujaizi, Assistant Director, Tourism Business Development at the ministry, said, “The Indian market is a key focus in our promotional plan due to its potential and diverse traveller profiles, whether cultural or nature enthusiasts. India remains a priority because of the deep ties it shares with Oman, which facilitates promotion and the building of sustainable partnerships.”

He added that choosing Jaipur as the venue reflects Oman’s intention to engage directly with India’s top tourism and travel companies. “Our focus is on presenting Oman as a multi-season destination, offering cultural and heritage experiences, adventure and nature tourism, wedding tourism, incentives and conferences tourism, alongside integrated hotel experiences,” Mujaizi said.

The ministry said the initiative is part of its broader strategy to increase visitor numbers from India and enhance the sector’s contribution to GDP in line with Oman Vision 2040, which identifies tourism as a key driver of economic diversification.

