Belgium will buy 15 Airbus multi-role H145M helicopters for its army and another two for its federal police force, the European aircraft maker said on Monday.

The H145M is a military helicopter with a broad range of capabilities and can be reconfigured in minutes from a light attack role with guided weapons to a special operations version, including fast rappelling equipment.

The U.S. Army employs almost 500 helicopters from the H145 family, Airbus said.

The Belgian order allows for an option of three further H145M helicopters for its police. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough and Jason Neely)



