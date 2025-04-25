Euronext said on Friday it launched the European Common Prospectus (ECP) in a bid to speed up capital market integration and boost initial public offerings in the European Union.

The Dutch-based parent company of pan-European exchange group hopes that standardised prospectus will help ease access to European capital markets, as it sees "clear and immediate need to boost IPO activity in Europe and to compete on a global level".

"Europe cannot afford to wait. Action is required at the level of European policy-makers and regulators ... As global markets evolve rapidly, Europe must ensure its companies have efficient tools to access capital," said Euronext's CEO and Chairman Stéphane Boujnah.

The initiative accompanies wider plans to reduce regulatory fragmentation across European bourses, as European Commission officials consider a new set of listing rules under the Listing Act, to bring closer the capital market union that would improve access to market-based sources of financing.

The full implementation of the act is expected to occur from June 2026.

Euronext said that the new prospectus is available for immediate use in all countries with Euronext exchanges.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Evans)