AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office HE Counselor Yaqoub Al Ruqaishi, Chargé d'Affaires of Oman's Embassy to Jordan, to discuss means of cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh recalled his visits to the Sultanate of Oman back in the 1970s in his endeavor to open TAG.Global office in Muscat, expressing his admiration of the Omani people, their work culture, punctuality, and wise leadership, which have since then been indicators of the Sultanate's renaissance and progress.

He further highlighted TAG.Global’s efforts in the Sultanate for the provision of several consultancy services that serve the Omani economy.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh reiterated TAG.Global’s message advocating digital transformation as the most prominent solution to many issues that hinder the provision of government services and activities, affirming his confidence in the advanced level achieved by the Omani government in embracing digital transformation in the development of public policies.

He continued by stating that TAG.Global has recently made important achievements, most notably, the launch of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), which is specialized in manufacturing and producing laptops, tablets, and smartphones with high-quality specifications at affordable and competitive prices.

For his part, Mr. Al Ruqaishi expressed his appreciation for Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s continuous efforts , in the Sultanate’ benefit, affirming that this meeting is the first step in a series of meetings between consultants and experts from both sides to enhance cooperation channels for the benefit of the Omani economy.

Mr. Al Ruqaishi also shed light on some of the key projects and ventures the Omani Embassy is working on, which contribute to increasing the volume of trade exchange between Jordan and the Sultanate.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Al Ruqaishi presented Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh with an honorary shield in recognition of his outstanding efforts, as well as an illustrated book that features aerial views of the Sultanate of Oman.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education, and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices worldwide.

TAG.Global has been providing its intellectual property, training, accounting, auditing, consulting and other services including TAGTech products in the Sultanate for more than five decades and currently operates through three offices in Muscat, Salalah and Duqm.

