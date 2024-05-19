Manama, Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) announced Mr. Khaled Omar Ahmed as the winner of the $50,000 Libshara Monthly Grand Prize for March 2024. The draw further awarded a total of $50,000 in cash prizes distributed among fifty fortunate Libshara account holders. The Libshara prize draw was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) and the Bank’s internal and external auditor.

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated,

“KFH-Bahrain is pleased to announce Khaled Omar Ahmed as the recipient of the $50,000 Monthly Grand Prize for March 2024. We extend our sincere congratulations to Khaled Omar Ahmed and our fifty fortunate winners who won cash prizes in the draw. The Investment Savings Account empowers our valued customers to embark on a path of saving towards their long-term aspirations, while simultaneously offering the exciting possibility of winning substantial rewards.”

Khaled Omar Ahmed expressed his gratitude saying, "The Libshara Savings Account allows me to save strategically towards my long-term goals, with the added perk of participating in their rewarding prize draw program. It's definitely a smart way to grow your finances. Given the opportunity to save for the future and potentially win life-altering prizes, I highly recommend everyone to open an Investment Savings Account.”

The Libshara Investment Savings Account is open to Bahraini and GCC nationals and residents aged 18 and over. New and existing clients can create a Libshara account and deposit money online using the KFH Bahrain App without visiting a branch. To participate, customers must have a minimum savings balance of BD 50 or its equivalent in US Dollars in their Libshara accounts for at least 30 days.