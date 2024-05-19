Muscat, Oman – Ubhar Capital SAOC (U Capital), a leading financial services firm in the Sultanate of Oman, is proud to announce that it has officially been permitted to practice the activities of an Investment Bank by the Financial Services Authority. This landmark achievement marks a significant milestone in U Capital's illustrious journey of growth and cements its position as a pioneer in Oman’s financial sector.

As the first Omani private company to be awarded this prestigious license, U Capital is now poised to expand its comprehensive suite of investment services, thereby contributing to the realization of Oman Vision 2040’s economic objectives. U Capital’s enhanced capabilities will enable it to provide diverse and innovative financial solutions.

This expansion further strengthens U Capital’s comprehensive investment offering which includes Corporate Finance & Advisory, Brokerage, Asset Management, Liquidity Providing & Market Making, Wealth Management, Research and issuance of Structured Instruments, thereby enhancing the financial landscape of Oman and offering clients a broader range of financial solutions.

A Visionary Step Forward

The CEO of U Capital, Mr. Abdulaziz Khalifa Al Saadi, expressed his enthusiasm for the future prospects of the company, stating: "Receiving the Investment Banking license is not just a milestone for Ubhar Capital; it is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector. We are now uniquely positioned to provide our clients with a full spectrum of investment banking services, reinforcing our role in bolstering the economic growth and diversification of Oman."

Expanding Horizons

With this license, U Capital will leverage its extensive experience and in-depth industry knowledge to offer tailored and diversified financial services. U Capital’s authorization is a reflection of its adherence to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence. U Capital’s forward-looking approach is set to revolutionize the financial services industry in Oman by providing clients with access to a wider range of financial solutions, all underpinned by U Capital’s commitment to integrity, innovation and a client centric approach.

About Ubhar Capital SAOC

Ubhar Capital SAOC (U Capital) is a premier Omani financial services firm, offering a wide array of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on Corporate Finance & Advisory, Brokerage, Asset Management, Liquidity Providing, Wealth Management, Research and more, U Capital is dedicated to fostering economic growth and enhancing the financial well-being of its stakeholders.

For more information about Ubhar Capital SAOC and its services, please visit www.u-capital.net.