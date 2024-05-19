UAE: Electric utility vehicle manufacturer EVUM Motors will be participating at EVIS, the premier gathering in the Middle East spotlighting the future of electric vehicles, taking place from 20-22 May at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi.

Founded out of a research project at the Technical University of Munich, EVUM Motors is taking sustainable mobility in synergy with power supply to a new level with its aCar, a fully electrical, zero emissions, all-wheel drive, modular, light utility vehicle with applications across a wide range of industries including the municipal sector, agriculture activities, manufacturing, last mile/logistics, and tourism. The aCar also serves as a mobile power bank and, with its V1G and V2X functions, can create synergies with the power supply and serve as a source of energy in emergency situations too.

The aCar went into production in 2020, and since deliveries began at the beginning of 2021, EVUM Motors has built a close-knit dealer and service network of 250 locations in 11 European countries. The company’s goal is to establish itself as an international manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles, and with its most recent funding of five million Euros is accelerating its international growth.

EVUM Motors’ participation at EVIS marks its debut in the UAE. The company has identified the Middle East and Africa as a key growth market: “We are thrilled to be exhibiting and speaking at EVIS next week and look forward to meeting with key stakeholders in the region and to exchanging ideas on the future of e-mobility and e-work and on a possible production of the vehicles in the Middle East and Africa,” said Dr. Martin Šoltés, Founder and Managing Director of EVUM Motors.

“We have seen the significant strides the UAE and wider region are making in sustainable mobility, from Government policy and public-private sector collaboration to technological advances and e-mobility initiatives, and we are excited to explore opportunities to contribute to the future of mobility and power supply as part of our vision for affordable and sustainable e-mobility for all.”

