Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) celebrated the exceptional achievements of the Class of 2024's highest-performing graduates at the annual Graduates of Excellence ceremony. The event honored students who have excelled academically with two prestigious awards. The " Graduates with Highest Honors " were given to 11 students who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their program. Additionally, 32 students received the "President’s Awards for Academic Excellence" for achieving the highest weighted average in their respective programs this year.

This celebration is a significant event that fosters healthy competition among students and highlights the hard work of those who strive to excel. The awards were presented by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, who shared his pride in the graduates' accomplishments and emphasized the ceremony’s role in empowering them to thrive in a competitive global environment. "As an applied university, we focus on nurturing our students’ ambitions and fostering a culture of motivation, engagement, and innovation. This not only helps them develop their passions but also prepares them to succeed and make a difference," Dr. Al-Naemi stated.

The event saw the presence of the renowned business leader Mr. Ashraf Abdulrahim Abu Issa, Chairman and CEO of Abu Issa Holding as a guest speaker. In his speech he addressed the graduates saying: “Embrace a mindset where every experience, every challenge, and every encounter holds an opportunity to learn and evolve. Everyone you meet can teach you something, from a major life lesson to a minor life hack.”

The Graduates of Excellence Ceremony is a cherished tradition at UDST. The 2024 awardees represent a diverse group from 35 countries. They will join their peers at the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In response to evolving market demands and to further economic growth, UDST has introduced 7 new programs: a Master of Science in Process Safety launched at the College of Engineering and Technology; a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the College of Health Sciences; a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity in addition to a combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production at the College of Computing and Information Technology; a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the College of Business. With these additions, UDST now offers a total of 70 programs.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

