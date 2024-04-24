Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) was announced as a strategic government partner for DRIFTx, an international platform and event specializing in innovations and applications in smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land, and sea. The event, hosted at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from 25-26 April, is held in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi's Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, Bayanat, and a number of strategic partners.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s partnership with DRIFTX is part of its efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global capital for smart and sustainable civil transport, and to help attract more investments in this vital sector, which has witnessed significant global growth in recent times.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s sponsorship and support, along with our strategic partnership with DRIFTx are aligned with our commitment to strengthening ties with all governmental and private entities on the local level. This fosters synergy in public-private economic cooperation and integration and advances the business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. Such efforts are crucial in supporting the growth and prosperity of various commercial and industrial sectors, especially smart and sustainable transportation, advanced technologies, and AI sectors.”

“The DRIFTx event provides promising opportunities for businessmen, entrepreneurs, and local companies to invest, cooperate, exchange experiences, and learn about the latest systems, solutions, and technologies related to the future of the smart and sustainable transportation sector. This will enhance Abu Dhabi’s efforts to advance its position as a global capital of sustainable transportation, and support its initiatives to adopt smart and environmentally friendly transportation, advancing the innovation system locally,” Al Qubaisi added.

DRIFTx is a leading exhibition for the land, air, and sea transport sector. It’s an exceptional international and regional platform that brings together some of the most important global experts in this field; which supports the construction of a better and more sustainable future transport system, in addition to the participation of more than 100 exhibitors from major companies operating in this vital, emerging and growing sector.

The event will feature interactive panels that bring together a large number of authorities to enhance cooperation among them, in addition to reviewing innovations that support the smart and self-driving vehicle industry, sustainable aviation, drone technology, smart road and railway systems, eco-friendly maritime solutions, and more.

DRIFTx is held in Abu Dhabi at a time when expectations indicate that the market for smart and self-driving vehicles will witness a significant growth at the global level, estimated at about USD 448.6 billion by 2035.