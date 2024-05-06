Muscat – Muzn, the Islamic banking window of the National Bank of Oman (NBO), conducted its 1st Shari’a Supervisory Board (SSB) Meeting of 2024. This significant event gathered esteemed board members, reaffirming Muzn's unwavering commitment to Shari’a compliance in its financial solutions.

Present at the meeting were the esteemed members of the SSB, which included Sheikh Mufti Dr. Muhammad Zubair Usmani, who serves as the Chairman of the Muzn SSB. Accompanying him were Sheikh Dr. AbdulRahman Abdullah Al-Saadi, Sheikh Dr. Saleh Nasser Al Kharusi. all of whom bring their extensive expertise to guide Muzn in adhering to Islamic financial principles.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said, “Cultivating the principles of Shari’a in our financial solutions is at the core of Muzn's mission. Our 1st SSB Meeting of the year 2024 signifies our enduring dedication to fostering the Islamic finance sector's growth in Oman. By collaborating with our esteemed Shari’a Board members, we are actively shaping the future of Islamic banking, ensuring our products and services align with the highest standards of compliance. We remain dedicated to delivering seamless, innovative solutions whilst always putting our customers' values first."

Muzn stands at the forefront of the Islamic banking sector, offering innovative, competitive and quality financial solutions that align with Shari’a values. Notable among the latest products are the Structured Deposit Products, Minor Savings Account, provision of Medical facility under Services Ijarah, Masjid Account, Corporate Term Wakala based on Wakala bi Istithmar, cash deposit through Muzn and NBO CCDMs using Omanet cards, etc. The Shari’a Supervisory Board reviewed the Shari’a Audit and Shari’a review Reports for the designated time frame and provided their satisfaction that the bank is in compliance with Shari’a guidelines.

Muzn, where Shari’a principles and modern banking innovation converge, is committed to serving both existing and new customers in accordance with the highest standards of Islamic finance. For further information about Muzn Islamic Banking's range of products, please contact 24770001 or visit www.muzn.om.