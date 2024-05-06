Muscat. In a significant move set to transform the cybersecurity infrastructure across the Sultanate of Oman, Khimji Ramdas ICT (KR ICT), a frontrunner in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Tatweer Cyber Security (TCS), a cutting-edge SOC service provider specializing in authentication, identity management, secure content, professional security services, training, and computer forensics. This partnership marks a pivotal development in the national effort to fortify digital defenses against escalating cyber threats.

KR ICT, known for its robust cybersecurity offerings, combines forces with TCS, whose specialties include authentication, identity management, secure content, professional security services, training, and computer forensics. This collaboration aims to integrate TCS’s state-of-the-art SOC capabilities with KR ICT’s strategic approach to cybersecurity, delivering a comprehensive security framework unparalleled in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tatweer Cyber Security," said Meenal Madavi, Business Head of Khimji Ramdas ICT. "This collaboration comes at a critical time when the need for innovative and resilient cybersecurity solutions is at its peak. TCS's cutting-edge SOC, equipped with advanced technologies and managed by a team of expert professionals, complements our strategy to provide end-to-end security solutions that meet the complex demands of today’s threat landscape."

Nasr Al Nabhani, CEO of Tatweer Cyber Security, added, "Joining forces with Khimji Ramdas ICT represents a strategic milestone in our mission to elevate cybersecurity standards across Oman and the region. Together, we are poised to deliver a suite of scalable solutions that not only address current security challenges but also anticipate future threats, thereby enhancing protection for our clients' digital assets."

The partnership between KR ICT and TCS is expected to set new benchmarks for cybersecurity in Oman, emphasizing their shared commitment to securing enterprises against the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. The alliance also aims to foster innovation, promote local talent, and support the national agenda for a safer cyber environment. Enterprises across Oman can look forward to accessing a range of enhanced cybersecurity services, tailored to protect their critical infrastructure and ensure business continuity in an increasingly connected and digitalized global landscape.

For more information about Khimji Ramdas ICT and Tatweer Cyber Security's partnership and offerings, please visit https://ict.kr.om/ and https://www.tatweercs.com/#About .

About Khimji Ramdas ICT

A national leader in next-generation digital services and consulting company which is a part of the large Khimji Ramdas Group. KR ICT specializes in the key areas of ICT domain that include IT & Cloud Infrastructure, Cyber Security, IT Managed Services, Digital Transformation & Telecom Projects. As a trusted ICT partner in Oman, KR ICT has a team of experienced & dedicated professionals who are proficient in translating emerging technologies into relevant business solutions.

About Tatweer Cyber Security

Established in 2021, Tatweer Cyber Security (TCS) offers end-to-end security solutions, including proactive planning, GRC services, and red teaming activities. Specializing in authentication, identity management, secure content, professional security services, training, and computer forensics, TCS focuses on elevating the security posture of client organizations. Our R&D project has enabled us to build technology R&D partnerships with IBM, RedHat, Cybereason and other entities. This has given light to our current unique business model, allowing ease of setup and ensuring the clients' security is delivered on time.