Dubai, UAE – Space Point, a UAE-based edtech start-up under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF)’s Innovation Accelerator program, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with UK firm Advanced Rocket Technologies (ART) that will see the two entities collaborate to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and drive space technology development in MENA.

SpacePoint – a start-up revolutionizing STEM education in the UAE – and ART, a UK-based company specializing in the development and launch of reusable space rockets in the middle east, will work together on projects to carry out space- and STEM-related experiments and, in the future, launch satellites for Space Point via ART suborbital rockets.

Abdullah Alsalmani, CEO at SpacePoint said: “We are excited to collaborate with Advanced Rocket Technologies to help us realize our long-term vision; for the UAE to become a leading regional hub for practical space education, empowering students to become the innovators, engineers, and entrepreneurs who will drive future space exploration and technology development in the region and beyond. Partnering with ART will mean we can benefit from valuable access to sophisticated technology that will accelerate progress in space education, helping us prepare the next generation of space engineers who will, in turn, make their mark on UAE space history, and eventually expanding the positive impact to the rest of the region.”

The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a framework for the collaboration and define key roles and responsibilities.

Mrwan Mohey, COO at Advanced Rocket Technologies said: “This partnership marks a significant step toward our ultimate goal: launching in-house–developed satellites and scientific experiments on rockets built in the Middle East through spaceports in the region, establishing a fully reliable and complete space ecosystem to support the future of space exploration from our region.

Beyond that, it also empowers the next generation with the right resources and tools to contribute meaningfully to humanity’s expansion across the universe—offering real-world experience through hands-on courses and practical launch opportunities.

To enhance academic learning in STEM subjects and bridge the gap between theoretical STEM knowledge and practical skills, Space Point offers opportunities for students to gain real-world, immersive experience. Its hands-on satellite development programs, offered through its specially designed SatKit, are intended to enable students to learn how to build and test real satellite subsystems, to prepare them for careers in the space and advanced technology industries.

SpacePoint’s SatKit is a physical educational kit that walks students step-by-step through the process of building and testing satellites, enabling them to put into practice the theory learned. With a specialized focus on satellites and real spacecraft subsystems – led by engineers with direct experience of UAE satellite missions – SpacePoint provides more than just theory, offering practical, end-to-end training from mechanical assembly to software testing and integration that mirrors real-world engineering processes.

SpacePoint is a member of Cohort 9 of MBRIF’s innovation accelerator program, designed to serve as a driving force for innovation in the UAE. Aligning with the key sectors outlined in the UAE’s National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, MBRIF’s Accelerator program empowers innovators to maximize their potential and make a meaningful impact both on their industries and on the future of the wider economy.