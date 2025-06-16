Turkish Airlines and Icelandair announced the expansion of their existing codeshare partnership during the 81st IATA AGM in New Delhi, India. This expansion marks a significant step in strengthening connectivity between two key regions at the crossroads of continents and oceans.

Dubai: Since the beginning of their partnership in June 2023, the two flag carriers have cooperated under a codeshare agreement to offer passengers more seamless travel options. Building on this foundation, Icelandair will introduce direct flights between Reykjavik and İstanbul, starting September 5, 2025, operating twice weekly during the winter season. These new flights will be incorporated into the scope of the agreement, allowing Turkish Airlines to put its marketing code on Icelandair’s operations.

In return, Icelandair will place its marketing code on select Turkish Airlines flights beyond Istanbul, covering destinations across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This extended integration connects Icelandair’s transatlantic network with Turkish Airlines’ global reach across multiple continents, creating new opportunities for both business and leisure travel.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership, Turkish Airlines CEO, Mr. Bilal Ekşi stated: “This cooperation goes beyond a commercial partnership. It represents a strategic alignment between two trusted carriers. By launching direct flights between Reykjavik and Istanbul and integrating our networks, we are opening the door to new traffic flows and connectivity options between Iceland, Türkiye and beyond.”

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO, also commented: “Building on the partnership with Turkish Airlines will offer travelers even greater connectivity and seamless travel options across our combined networks. The expansion of our codeshare partnership to multiple destinations in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, reflects our shared commitment to service excellence, building a stronger global network and unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

This enhanced cooperation is expected to boost tourism and trade between Türkiye and Iceland while enhancing global connectivity through one of Europe’s most comprehensive route networks.

The codeshare flights will be available for purchase through both airlines’ sales channels, including turkishairlines.com and icelandair.com

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 484 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

About Icelandair:

With an extensive route network, Icelandair uses the unique geographical location of Iceland as a hub midway between Europe and North America offering direct flights to around 60 destinations. Additional to the international route network, Icelandair operates a domestic network in Iceland, an airfreight and logistics business as well as aircraft leasing and consulting services.

Since its foundation in 1937, Icelandair has steadily expanded its route network and, in 2024, transported 4.7 million passengers to 55 destinations in Europe and North America and employed around 3,600 full-time employees. Icelandair is a publicly traded company, listed on Nasdaq Iceland.