Cairo, Egypt – EGBANK has joined forces with Mastercard to drive financial accessibility, expand digital payment adoption and introduce affluent new segments to the bank’s card portfolio. The collaboration aims to strengthen EGBANK’s strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering convenient, seamless and secured payment experience.

Mastercard will support EGBANK in developing its portfolio of debit, credit, and commercial cards, offering tailored financial solutions with enhanced benefits.

Mohamed Assem, Country Manager for Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon at Mastercard, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with EGBANK to support the development of the bank's card portfolio, and expansion strategy. This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to driving the growth of the digital payment ecosystem unlocking new opportunities for sustainable financial empowerment.”

Yasmeen Galal, Head of Consumer Banking & SMEs at EGBANK, said: “Our collaboration with Mastercard marks a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify our product offerings and enhance our customers’ banking experience. By leveraging cutting-edge payment solutions, we are not only strengthening our portfolio but also expanding our reach to new customer segments. This collaboration enables us to offer seamless and rewarding financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers while driving long-term growth and innovation in Egypt’s financial landscape.”

By expanding its offerings, EGBANK aims to tap into new customer segments. The bank offers a diverse range of banking services to individuals, businesses, and corporations, in addition to a range of digital banking services, such as mobile banking and internet banking, which allow customers to manage their accounts and conduct transactions remotely.