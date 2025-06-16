Agreement complements Riyadh Air’s existing 132 aircraft on order, bringing the total fleet to up to 182

Airline is moving closer to its maiden flight in 2025, having recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and is set to announce its first destinations in the coming months

Paris & Riyadh:

Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced an order for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft at the 55th Edition of Paris Airshow. The agreement includes 25 firm orders with purchase rights for an additional 25 aircraft. The deal was agreed with a signing ceremony at Paris Le Bourget today, by Riyadh Air Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida and Airbus EVP Sales of Commercial Aircraft Business, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry in the presence of PIF Governor and Riyadh Air Chairman His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, CEO of Riyadh Air Tony Douglas and CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Christian Scherer.

The A350-1000 aircraft has an operational range of more than 16,000 kms, allowing Riyadh Air’s network to reach the farthest corners of the globe and bringing major cities within reach. The airline expects to serve over 100 destinations around the globe by 2030, ensuring Riyadh, a G20 capital city, develops strong connectivity to the world in advance of major events such as Riyadh Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034TM.

Riyadh Air has chosen the Airbus A350-1000 to further optimize its fleet, capacity and operations, while minimizing the number of aircraft types in the fleet. With this new order of up to 50 planes, the start-up airline now has up to 182 aircraft on order and will operate a three-type fleet with flights set to commence later in 2025. With a large seat capacity, the airline intends to offer guests a stylish and exclusive First-Class cabin on the Airbus A350 aircraft to complement its recently revealed Business Class and cabin interior, raising the bar to deliver an exceptional and innovative guest experience.

His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF Governor and Chairman of Riyadh Air said: “Our new national carrier is set to take to the skies in the near future, and as a fundamental element of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure, will connect our capital city to over 100 international destinations around the globe by 2030. With its outstanding range, adding the Airbus A350-1000 to our fleet demonstrates the strategic contribution of Riyadh Air in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub.”

“Riyadh Air is making significant progress as we move towards our first flight later this year and agreeing this deal for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is an important statement of intent,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas. “Already in 2025, we have received our AOC and unveiled our new cabin interiors and having now completed our initial three aircraft orders, we are in a position to fulfil our ambitious network goals. We play an important role in the evolution of the Saudi aviation ecosystem with the aim to create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute almost $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP.”

“We are honored to support Riyadh Air’s bold vision with the A350-1000, the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and decarbonization whilst connecting the vibrant Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world! Riyadh Air’s selection of the A350-1000 underscores the aircraft’s unmatched capability to deliver premium passenger experience and operational excellence—perfectly aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030.”, commented Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer Commercial Aircraft at Airbus

Riyadh Air aims to be a leading airline and will equip its fleet with the latest and most advanced digital features, providing an innovative guest experience that is the best in class in terms of aircraft cabin interior design, in addition to the latest generation of entertainment and connectivity systems on board.

The establishment of Riyadh Air aligns with PIF’s strategy to unlock promising sectors locally to support economic diversification. The airline will provide tourists from around the world the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia’s cultural and natural attractions and further establish Riyadh as a preeminent business hub to the world. Riyadh Air will also serve as a catalyst for the Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by increasing air transport options, raising cargo capacity and, in turn, growing international passenger traffic.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the globe by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

