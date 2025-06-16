Patrol, Pathfinder, X-TRAIL, and KICKS lead the charge as regional SUV sales rise 17% year on year

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Nissan has announced a 10% year-on-year growth in the Middle East region for fiscal year 2024 (April 2024 – March 2025). Spanning over 18 markets, including the Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Levant, Iraq, and CIS, the brand’s regional business unit achieved strong results, fueled by increased demand for SUVs and crossovers, which accounted for more than 55% of total sales.

SUV sales rose 17% year-on-year, led by the World Premiere of the All-New Nissan Patrol in Abu Dhabi, which saw a 21% increase in sales. Closing FY24, Nissan expanded its SUV range with the Magnite, a compact SUV introduced regionally in Saud Arabia, offering a value-driven option for city living.

Saudi Arabia remains Nissan’s largest market in the Middle East, contributing over 35% of total regional sales in FY24. The Kingdom continues to be a key pillar in Nissan’s regional strategy, with the SUV portfolio including Pathfinder with a 27% increase, and KICKS with a 10% increase, resonating strongly with Saudi consumers. This market remains pivotal to Nissan’s growth, especially in the SUV segment, which has seen strong demand in recent years.

Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Middle East and INFINITI and Divisional Vice President for KSA, Middle East, and CIS, said “FY24 marked a strategic turning point for Nissan in the region. Amid shifting market dynamics and heightened consumer expectations, we remained focused on what drives long-term value, strong partnerships, competitive product lineup, and operational agility across our markets. Our performance in Saudi Arabia, our largest market, reflects the strength of our product strategy and the trust we continue to build with customers and dealers alike. As we look ahead, we see clear opportunities for growth, particularly across the SUV segment, supported by a robust FY25 product pipeline and closer collaboration with our trusted partners across the region.”

Adib Takieddine, Managing Director, Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “Our performance in FY24 marks a defining moment for Nissan in Saudi Arabia, driven by strong growth, growing customer trust, and sustained demand for our SUV lineup. With the Kingdom contributing over a third of regional sales, our results reflect the unique connection we’ve built with Saudi customers. This momentum highlights Nissan’s deep alignment with the Kingdom’s ambitions and evolving lifestyle. As we carry this progress into FY25, we are committed to building on this success by delivering more innovation, greater choice, and an ownership experience that exceeds expectations across Saudi Arabia.”

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Gulf markets played a key role in driving regional sales growth. These markets saw a 16% uplift in sales, with Qatar emerging as standout performer with a 32% increase. The UAE registered a 16% increase in sales, while Bahrain posted an 11% rise. The Patrol saw impressive gains in these markets, with sales surging 80% in Qatar and over 30% in both the UAE and Bahrain. Additionally, the X-TRAIL recorded strong double-digit growth across several key markets, including a 32% increase in the UAE, and 25% in Kuwait.

Product performance across the region also showcased the strength of Nissan’s portfolio. The Pathfinder achieved a remarkable 96% year-on-year increase, driven by robust demand in the UAE. Meanwhile, the KICKS saw a 28% regional increase, with particularly strong performances in the UAE and Bahrain This momentum was further boosted by the February 2025 launch of the all-new KICKS, which featured upgraded features and a refreshed design, reflecting its popularity among younger, tech-savvy urban drivers.

Entering FY25, Nissan stands on a solid foundation, having reinforced its product lineup with both iconic models and exciting new introductions. Building on its momentum, FY25 will see the continuation of Nissan’s product offensive strategy, with new models and nameplates set to launch across the region. With the recent introduction of the new Magnite and KICKS strengthening Nissan’s SUV offering, the brand remains focused on meeting the growing customer demand for SUVs and crossovers. Guided by a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer engagement, Nissan is poised for sustained growth in the evolving Middle East market.

