Cairo – Hyde Park Developments has signed a long-term strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Business Bil Arabi (بزنس بالعربي) extending through 2026, to support entrepreneurship, business awareness, and personal development across the Arab world.

Under the partnership, Hyde Park Developments will collaborate with Business Bil Arabi on strategic initiatives and knowledge driven programs delivered through articles, videos, podcasts, and events. Focus areas include entrepreneurship, marketing, sales, leadership, financial literacy, and the application of AI in business.

Business Bil Arabi is a leading Arabic language platform dedicated to making business knowledge accessible under its philosophy “You are the CEO of your life,” reaching a wide Arab audience across digital platforms.

Eng. Amin Serag, CEO of Hyde Park Developments, said: “At Hyde Park Developments, we believe that sustainable development goes beyond building spaces to building mindsets. This long-term partnership with Business Bil Arabi reflects our commitment to supporting knowledge platforms that equip individuals with the thinking, skills, and confidence needed to navigate an evolving business landscape and drive meaningful progress.”

Mr. Ahmed Rashad, CEO of Business Bil Arabi, added: “This partnership is built on a shared conviction that real, sustainable growth starts with knowledge and mindset. At Business Bil Arabi, our goal is to make business insights practical, relevant, and within reach of ambitious and inspiring individuals across the Arab world.” He continued: “Partnering with Hyde Park Developments, a company that genuinely invests in long-term impact and human development, strengthens our mission to shape informed leaders, elevate business thinking, and drive meaningful influence beyond content into real-life impact.”

About Hyde Park Developments

Hyde Park Developments was established in 2007 and is owned by a group of leading investment entities in Egypt, including the Housing and Development Bank, the National Bank of Egypt, the Holding Company for Investment and Development, the New Urban Communities Authority and Al Taamir for Investment and Real Estate Development.

With a land portfolio of over 2,200 acres, encompassing major projects in East and West Cairo as well as the North Coast, including Hyde Park New Cairo, Towny, Garden Lakes, Sea Shore, and new projects under development such as Hyde Park Central in the Sixth Settlement, Hyde Park Signature in the Sixth of October City, and Hyde Park Views in New Cairo.