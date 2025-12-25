Zain KSA, a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services in Saudi Arabia, has launched a new digital offering designed to empower national manufacturers with advanced, integrated solutions. The ‘Saudi-Made package’ was announced during Zain KSA’s participation as Digital Sponsor of the third edition of the Made in Saudi exhibition, held by SAUDI EXPORTS on December 15-17, 2025, at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham.

The initiative underscores Zain KSA’s role as a key enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to enhance the competitiveness of the national manufacturing sector and drive economic diversification.

Reflecting the Made in Saudi Expo 2025 theme, Creating Empowerment, the service bundle delivers a unified digital platform bringing together a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services tailored to small and medium-sized manufacturers. The platform is designed to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate growth and expansion plans, and strengthen export readiness to global markets.

Built on Zain KSA’s advanced digital infrastructure, including its 5G network and Multi-Cloud ecosystem, the ‘Saudi-Made package offers a reliable, scalable, and high-performance digital experience that meets the evolving needs of industrial businesses across the Kingdom.

CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan stated: “Launching a bespoke service package for local manufacturers reflects our commitment to advancing digital transformation across the Kingdom and enabling productive sectors to adopt advanced solutions that enhance their competitiveness. The industrial sector is a fundamental pillar of a sustainable and diversified economy. This is why we are leveraging innovation to elevate the digital readiness of national manufacturers, attract high-quality investments, and support the transition toward Industry 4.0 smart operating models. Through our sponsorship of Made in Saudi Expo 2025 and introducing this initiative, we reinforce the digital foundations of the growth of national industry. This also empowers SMEs with solutions powered by 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, enabling them to deliver high-value Saudi-made products that can compete globally.”

The ‘Saudi-Made package’ is grounded in Zain KSA’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio and support digital transformation across key sectors of the Saudi economy.