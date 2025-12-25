Salalah, Oman — As part of its ongoing Customer Connect initiative, Isuzu Oman successfully hosted an exclusive networking event in Salalah, bringing together valued customers and key stakeholders for an evening focused on engagement, collaboration, and shared success.

The event witnessed strong participation from Isuzu customers across Salalah and the wider Dhofar region, offering a platform for open dialogue and direct interaction with the Isuzu Oman team. The gathering reflected Isuzu’s continued focus on staying closely connected with its customers, understanding their operational requirements, and strengthening long-term partnerships built on trust and performance.

During the event, Isuzu customers shared valuable inputs and insights based on their ownership and operational experiences. The feedback highlighted the importance of reliability, uptime, and long-term support — key areas that continue to guide Isuzu’s approach to product development and customer service in Oman.

Customers attending the event also shared positive feedback on their overall ownership experience, highlighting the dependability, durability, and efficiency of Isuzu trucks and pickups in supporting day-to-day business operations. Many expressed appreciation for Isuzu’s consistent product quality and its ability to deliver vehicles that perform reliably under demanding working conditions across the region.

Speaking during the event, a member of the Isuzu Oman team reaffirmed that the Customer Connect initiative plays a key role in fostering transparent communication with customers. He emphasized that direct engagement enables Isuzu to better understand local market needs and continuously align its product offerings and services with customer expectations, particularly in regions with diverse operating environments such as Dhofar.

The Isuzu Customer Connect initiative continues to be well received by both retail and corporate clients, as it demonstrates the brand’s commitment to being more than just a vehicle manufacturer. Through such initiatives, Isuzu reinforces its role as a long-term partner that supports customers throughout their ownership and business journey.

Isuzu also reiterated its dedication to engineering vehicles that are built to last and deliver consistent performance across diverse applications. With operations in over 150 countries worldwide and the number one market share in more than 37 countries, Isuzu’s global footprint stands as a strong testament to its proven reliability and leadership in commercial vehicles.

About OTE Group:

OTE Group is the exclusive distributor of Isuzu vehicles in Oman and one of the Sultanate’s most established business conglomerates with decades of experience in the automotive sector. Through a strong nationwide sales and service network, OTE Group continues to provide comprehensive aftersales support, genuine parts availability, and customer-focused services, reinforcing Isuzu’s promise of quality and reliability across Oman.