In today’s hybrid workplace, cyber threats aren’t just technical risks, they’re business risks. Yet many enterprises are still focused on firewalls and perimeter defence while overlooking the real front line: the employee’s daily digital experience.

At Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS), the key to cyber resilience lies in a people-first, endpoint-smart approach that empowers users, reduces digital friction, and closes the gaps attackers love to exploit.

Secure the Experience, Not Just the Infrastructure

Research shows that over 70% of breaches originate at the endpoint (Gartner, 2024). But locking down devices isn’t enough. Frustrated employees find workarounds. Outdated systems cause delays. And that’s where vulnerability lives.

That’s why TTSS helps organisations automate patching, streamline password resets, and improve system performance, enabling employees to work securely, without disruption.

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Is the New Cybersecurity Frontier

A study by Ivanti and Forrester found that organisations investing in DEX saw:

Up to 38% fewer IT tickets

30% improvement in employee satisfaction

Reduced exposure to security risks by using Ivanti Report

At TTSS, we bring this to life with tools like:

Active Directory Account Control for secure, self-service support

for secure, self-service support Ivanti automation for behind-the-scenes stability

for behind-the-scenes stability Docusign for secure, sustainable contract management by using Docusign IAM

What Makes TTSS Different

We’re not trying to be another traditional cybersecurity firm. We compete in the space where endpoint control and experience design intersect. Where IT helps employees do their best work, securely and efficiently.

While Microsoft and ServiceNow offer broad solutions, we offer:

Faster deployment

Deeper endpoint focus

Customised strategies for the South African enterprise

And with future-facing partnerships focusing on enhancing our capabilities in AI-powered communication and enterprise messaging, we’re helping clients futureproof their environments, without adding complexity.

Resilience Is the Outcome of Empowerment

Cybersecurity today isn’t just about keeping threats out, it’s about keeping people in flow. When systems are fast, secure, and friction-free, employees don’t bypass IT, they work with it.

And that’s what we’re building at TTSS: resilient organisations powered by empowered people.

Secure your workforce. Streamline your endpoints. Empower your people. Learn more at www.thinktanks.co.za.

About Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS)

Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS) has been a leading provider of enterprise software solutions since 2010. Specialising in Ivanti products, Think Tank Software Solutions helps businesses automate IT operations, enhance digital experiences, and improve business outcomes. With a focus on tailored, strategic guidance and end-to-end support, Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS) collaborates with clients to create custom solutions that align with their goals. As South Africa’s only Ivanti Premier Partner, TTSS offers exclusive expertise and industry-leading solutions that empower businesses to stay competitive and efficient in an evolving digital landscape.

