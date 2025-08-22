Blackline Safety Corp, a global leader in connected safety technology, today (August 21) announced that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has placed its first purchase order under a multi-year agreement for up to 28,000 of its devices along with service. The order was secured through Blackline’s channel partner, Al Masaood.

Adnoc generates over 4 million barrels of oil per day along with substantial volumes of natural gas. This deployment marks a significant step in protecting frontline energy workers in the region with connected safety technology - reinforcing Adnoc’s commitment to operational excellence and workforce safety at scale.

A technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things), Blackline Safety said the initial order includes 1,000 units of G6 wearable single-gas detectors with four years of service and 1,200 Blackline location beacons to enhance location signals inside Adnoc facilities.

On the contract win, Andrea Lamond, Vice President, Growth Operations and Interim VP of International Sales, Blackline Safety, said: "This first order under the new agreement with Adnoc is an important milestone in our multi-year growth strategy in the Middle East."

"Through our partnership with Adnoc and Al Masaood, we are investing in the region and delivering advanced connected worker technology that helps protect workers while improving operational efficiency," he stated.

On its key products, Lamond said the award-winning G6 delivers a new standard in single-gas detection with long-lasting connectivity, best-in-class safety features, and an industry-leading service life.

"It not only detects hazardous gas but can also provide precise real-time location data, enabling responders to reach workers quickly in the event of an emergency, when every second counts. Blackline Location Beacons further enhance location accuracy, providing protection even in indoor or GPS-challenged environments," he stated.

According to him, Blackline Safety’s footprint in the Middle East has grown significantly over the past three years, with connected safety deployments across leading energy companies in the region.

This latest long-term purchase agreement underscores the demand for Blackline’s connected safety ecosystem—combining wearable devices, cloud-hosted software, and 24/7 live monitoring—to help organizations safeguard workers in even the most challenging conditions, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

