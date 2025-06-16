Kuwait City, Kuwait – Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, proudly announces a strategic new partnership with LuLu Hypermarket, the largest and most trusted retail chain in Kuwait and the GCC, further strengthening its Nojoom loyalty program — the most widely used and fastest-growing rewards platform in the country.

This strategic alliance enables Ooredoo customers to earn and redeem Nojoom points seamlessly at all LuLu Hypermarket locations, transforming everyday grocery shopping into rewarding lifestyle experiences. With this partnership, Ooredoo continues to reinforce its commitment to customer value, innovation, and integrated living.

Nojoom: Kuwait’s Most Used Loyalty App

Introduced to the Kuwaiti market in 2014, Nojoom has evolved into the country’s most popular and actively used loyalty app, becoming an integral part of customers’ digital lifestyles. With a simple interface, real-time tracking, and broad reward flexibility, Nojoom is now used by hundreds of thousands of customers monthly.

Today, it serves as a lifestyle companion brand, offering rewards across a rich ecosystem that spans:

Food and grocery

Travel and hospitality

Electronics

Fashion and footwear

Restaurants and cafes

Wellness and entertainment

With over 300 partner brands, Nojoom now hosts one of the largest partner networks in the region, offering diverse options for earning and redeeming points in ways that fit seamlessly into users' daily lives.

Recognition and Awards

Nojoom’s excellence has been consistently recognized on a regional and global level. The program has received multiple accolades, including:

Best Loyalty Program at the GCC Customer Experience Awards

Most Engaging Loyalty Platform at the MENA Digital Innovation Summit

Finalist at the Loyalty & Engagement Awards – Asia Pacific

These awards reflect Ooredoo’s sustained investment in technology-driven, customer-first innovation.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Tapan Tripathi, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated:

“We’re proud to welcome LuLu Hypermarket to our ever-expanding Nojoom family. This collaboration not only enhances the value of our loyalty program but also reflects our commitment to delivering relevant, tech-enabled lifestyle solutions to our customers. Nojoom is designed around our users’ everyday needs — and LuLu, with its wide range of products and daily utility, is a perfect fit for that mission.”

Mr. Mohamed Haris, Director of LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership :

“We are delighted to join forces with Ooredoo through the Nojoom loyalty program. At LuLu, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience for our customers. This partnership allows us to reward them in new and meaningful ways while strengthening our connection with the community. Together with Ooredoo, we look forward to delivering even greater value and convenience to our customers across Kuwait.”

Driving Purpose through Strategic Alliances

This partnership also aligns with Ooredoo’s core principles of sustainability, corporate governance, and community empowerment. The company views all Nojoom partnerships as an opportunity to create real, practical benefits for customers while fostering long-term value for society.

As Ooredoo continues to shape Kuwait’s digital future, it is also reimagining loyalty — not just as a program, but as a lifestyle ecosystem that rewards trust, consistency, and engagement.

About Ooredoo Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait is a leading telecommunications provider offering mobile, internet, and business services, committed to innovation, customer-centricity, and powering Kuwait’s digital transformation.

About LuLu Hypermarket

LuLu Hypermarket, the retail division of LuLu Group International, is one of the most prominent and trusted retail chains in the GCC. Renowned for its wide product range, commitment to quality, and affordable pricing, LuLu has become a preferred shopping destination. With multiple branches across Kuwait, it continues to serve the community with excellence in daily essentials and value-driven retail experiences

For media inquiries or more information about Nojoom, please visit: www.ooredoo.com.kw