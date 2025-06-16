China will accelerate the introduction of high-oil, high-yield soybean, dense-tolerant and disease-resistant corn, and disease-resistant wheat varieties, the agriculture ministry said.

The move is part of a broader effort to fast-track new crop development and strengthen food security, it said.

The ministry also plans to optimize variety trial protocols, including gradually increasing planting densities for crop variety trials of corn and soybeans, it said in a statement.

