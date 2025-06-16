Abu Dhabi, UAE: Oia Properties, one of Aldar’s top performing brokerages, has announced its strong backing of Al Fahid Island ahead of its much-anticipated public launch this week, hailing it as “the most exciting investment opportunity in the capital’s real estate market since the early days of Saadiyat.” Backed by years of consistent success across Yas and Saadiyat Island, Oia Properties is forecasting that Al Fahid Island will not only match, but potentially surpass, the performance of its neighbouring destinations.

With its unique blend of pristine coast, proximity to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and leisure hubs, and a masterplan focused on premium, low-density living, Al Fahid is already the talk of the investment community. The destination also reflects a growing focus on wellness, with Aldar’s blueprint allocating 30 per cent of the 11-kilometre coastline site for parks, lagoons, and shaded promenades. Fahid Island is also the world’s first community to achieve Fitwel certification at the planning stage, and it is also aiming for LEED Platinum and Estidama 3-Pearl ratings for its public areas. This initiative will lead to cooler streets, energy-efficient buildings, and numerous active travel routes, including a 10-kilometre jogging path and three cycling circuits that connect directly to Abu Dhabi’s broader cycling network.

Al Fahid Island sits between Yas and Saadiyat, two of Abu Dhabi’s best-performing real estate destinations. Both have seen price growth of over 25% in the past 24 months. With limited waterfront inventory remaining on either island, Al Fahid is emerging as the natural next chapter for investors and end-users looking for lifestyle-driven value.

Riyad Magdy, Founder and Chairman of Oia Properties comments, “We’ve been on the front lines of every major real estate milestone in Abu Dhabi, and what we’re seeing with Al Fahid Island is unprecedented. The market fundamentals are strong, the location is unbeatable, and buyer interest is building fast. This is a project that will define a new standard for luxury living in Abu Dhabi.”

He continues, “We anticipate launch prices to start competitively, giving early buyers a window of opportunity before the secondary market catches up. Based on historical absorption rates and current demand, we believe capital appreciation here could outpace both Yas and Saadiyat within the first 18–24 months.”

Recognised as one of Aldar’s top brokerages, Oia Properties has consistently delivered on high-value transactions, exclusive launches, and client advisory across Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious developments. As excitement builds around the public release of Al Fahid Island, the firm is inviting early interest from clients looking to secure a foothold in what is likely to become one of the most desirable lifestyle destinations in the UAE.

